Website to help Houston-area essential workers find child care

A website has been established to help essential workers in the greater Houston area find childcare.

Collaborative for Children and Workforce Solutions, in partnership with the City of Houston, Harris County and other community partners are helping to provide child care support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Essential workers who have struggled to find child care can get help at findchildcarenow.org.

The website will connect essential workers with child care centers that have immediate openings and serve as a gateway where parents can apply for child care financial assistance through Workforce Solutions.

Counties that are covered for assistance include Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Wharton.

The website has three assistance options for essential workers who need childcare now, need child care now and financial assistance, or already have childcare and need financial assistance.

