Houston is bracing for multiple rounds of rain this week, with the heaviest expected on Monday and continued showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages. Here’s how you can view outages in your area and report them.

As of 10:20 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 5,833 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

As of 10:20 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 156 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

