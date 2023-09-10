Morocco earthquake: Ways you can help the victims

Houstonians are now stepping up to honor and help those affected by the powerful earthquake Morocco.

Houston City Hall lit up in red and green, the colors of the Moroccan flag on Sunday, to honor the thousands of earthquake victims that were killed or critical injured.

Rescue efforts continue in Morocco for another day after the strongest earthquake to strike the region in a century destroyed portions of the North African country.

"Nobody's prepared and nobody can predict what's going to happen next day. They're living in the streets and sleeping. They cannot go because they're panicking. They have anxiety. They don't know what's going to come. What's next?" said Hayat Jouhari with the Moroccan Society of Houston.

Hayat Jouhari was born and raised in Morocco, but has called Houston home for the last 28 years. The earthquake struck far too close to home for Jouhari. Her son and his wife live in Marrakech where multiple historical sites have crumbed and one of her friends were among the more than 2,100 killed in the rubble.

"He was sleeping in his apartment in fall. His wife is in critical condition. She's in a coma right now," Jouhari said.

Houstonians like Halil Demir, the executive director of the Zakat Foundation, are now stepping up to help.

"I think, as a human being, it's our duty to extend our hand and make sure that they understand we share that pain, and we are there for them. The Zakat Foundation is here to be that bridge between the American people and people on the ground in Morocco," Demir said.

At this stage with emergency and rescue response still underway, Demir said monetary donations are the best way people can help.

Donations for clothing, food, and sanitary items will be collected at a later date.

