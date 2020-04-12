Water rescue crews call off search for man in Lake Houston

article

Houston police and firefighters responded to reports of five people in the water in Lake Houston after their rafts overturned.

Three of the people were rescued by one civilian boat and a fourth person was rescued by another civilian boat.

Crews are searched for the fifth person, a male about 30-years-old, for about two hours.

HPD and HFD boats searched the area but didn't find the man.

The search was called around 8:30 p.m.