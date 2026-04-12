Contract worker found dead inside Spring home

The Brief A man was found deceased by his family at a home on Goldensong Court. Officials say the man was working on the home as it was being renovated. His vehicle was also reported missing, but was later found with other people inside. This incident is under investigation.



Many factors are being called into question after a family found their loved one dead at a home he had been working on in Spring.

Man found dead outside Spring home

What we know:

The man was found at a home on Goldensong Court, near the Hardy Toll Road and Northgate Crossing Boulevard.

According to a Harris County sergeant at the scene, the man's family went looking for him since they hadn't heard from him since Friday afternoon.

The family contacted the man's employer to see where he was working, then found him deceased at the scene.

Officials say the man was a carpenter and had been working at the home as it was undergoing renovations.

In addition to the man's death, his vehicle had been reported missing. Officials said his vehicle was later found in south Harris County with other people inside. Those people are being questioned along with the man's family members.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified, and his cause of death has not been determined. Officials do not believe he died of natural causes.

There is no information available regarding anyone who owns the home where the man's body was found.

It's not clear how other people obtained the man's vehicle.