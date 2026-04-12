Houston weather: Isolated storm chances for Sunday

The Brief Isolated strong storms possible inland today Highest risk west and northwest of Houston Warmer pattern with 80s returns this week



A few showers and storms will be possible through the day, but coverage will be limited.

Isolated strong storms today

The setup is very uncertain, but any storm that develops could become strong quickly.

Isolated hail and gusty winds are the main concerns, with a very low tornado risk.

Best chances northwest

The highest likelihood for storms will be west and northwest of Houston closer to College Station. Areas closer to the coast may stay mostly dry, with warm and humid conditions.

This is not a washout, but keep an eye on Fox Local through the evening as severe storms will become more likely after about 2pm.

Warmer week ahead

Rain chances decrease heading into the new week with a warming trend settling in.

Expect highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions sticking around.

A few isolated storms remain possible, but many areas will remain rain-free.