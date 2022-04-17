Water Park in New Caney hides more than 4,000 Easter eggs for guests

article

Easter celebrations kicked off Sunday and Big Rivers Water Park & Adventures in New Caney has hidden thousands of Easter eggs for attendees.

According to a press release, more than 4,000 Easter eggs were hidden for guests to find throughout the day with admission starting at $24.99 and children under 48 inches get in free!

(Photo courtesy of Big Rivers Water Park & Adventures)

The egg hunts are scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. for guests under 2-years-old or guests with special needs, 3 p.m. for guests aged 3 to 6-years-old, at 4 p.m. for guests 7 to 11-years-old and 5 p.m. for guests 12 and older.

"For some families like mine, Easter represents a religious day and the Resurrection. For others, it signifies rebirth. Others still, perhaps just a fun holiday," Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers said in a press release. "I think for everyone, it is a wonderful time to enjoy the Spring weather with family and friends. Regardless of how you celebrate Easter, we believe that Big Rivers is the perfect location to spend the afternoon with the ones you love."

