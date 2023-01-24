Watch RocketLab's Electron rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

The first launch of an Electron rocket out of the USA took place out of NASA's Wallops Island, Virginia facility at about 6pm ET on January 24th. The launch was originally scheduled for Monday night but was canceled due to weather.

Electron is a rocket type made by New Zealand-based Rocket Lab. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, NASA said.

You can view the full launch video via RocketLab's website or RocketLab's YouTube channel.