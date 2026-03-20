Harris County deputy charged with murder for 2025 shooting in north Houston

The Brief Harris County sheriff's deputy Aileen Jimenez Barboza has been indicted with murder for a deadly 2025 shooting in north Houston. Barboza was also recommended for termination after an investigation with HCSO Internal Affairs, the sheriff's office said. According to officials, Barboza shot and killed Levincer Swanson outside a gas station after receiving a call about a man who was allegedly behaving erratically and destroying pumps.



A Harris County sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder and recommended for termination after an investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in 2025.

On Thursday, Harris County Deputy Aileen Jimenez Barboza, 36, was indicted with murder by a grand jury for the shooting of 36-year-old Levincer Swanson.

Barboza was also recommended for termination after an Internal Affairs investigation found she violated multiple policies.

Man killed in 2025 deputy-involved shooting

The backstory:

On Feb 27, 2025, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a gas station on North Freeway near West Road about a man, now identified as Swanson, who was allegedly behaving erratically and destroying pumps.

When the deputies arrived, Assistance Chief John Nanny says they gave verbal commands for the alleged suspect to lay down. Swanson started to comply, but when deputies tried to put handcuffs on him, he began to resist.

He started to disarm the male deputy, who had a taser at the time, by trying to take it from him, officials reported. A second deputy, Barboza, continued giving demands for Swanson to comply and stop resisting.

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When Swanson continued to resist, Barboza took out her firearm and shot at the suspect twice, according to the sheriff's office. Swanson was taken to a nearby hospital, where it was later pronounced he died.

Deputy Barboza was placed on administrative leave and has been on leave since, until the recent termination decision by the disciplinary committee. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Barboza can appeal her termination, as she has the right to do so under the civil service employment system.

Barboza was a 15-year veteran with the sheriff's office. Her bond was set at $50,000.