How to watch NASA's DART spacecraft slam into an asteroid

NASA is set to deliberately slam a spacecraft into a small asteroid on Monday evening in an effort to divert it, and the coverage of the event will be streamed live.

The DART mission, which stands for NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is key to the space agency’s goal of developing technology that could one day prevent a killer asteroid from striking Earth.

"This is stuff of science-fiction books and really corny episodes of ‘Star Trek’ from when I was a kid, and now it’s real," NASA program scientist Tom Statler said last week.

This illustration is of the DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. (NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben)

Here’s what you need to know about the collision:

What is the DART mission, exactly?

The DART mission is humanity's first-ever attempt to change the motion of an asteroid in space by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.

The $325 million planetary defense test began with DART’s launch last fall.

The target is the asteroid Didymos and its secondary body — or "moonlet" — known as Dimorphos. While the Didymos primary body is about a half-mile across, Dimorphos is about 520 feet in size, "which is more typical of the size of asteroids that could pose the most likely significant threat to Earth," the space agency states on its website.

NASA says the two asteroids are not a threat to Earth, but because they do pass close to the planet, Didymos and its small moonlet were chosen for the mission.

On Monday evening, DART is set to slam Dimorphos head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock — demonstrating that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we’d stand a fighting chance of diverting it.

The size of a small vending machine at 1,260 pounds, the spacecraft will slam into roughly 11 billion pounds of asteroid.

"Sometimes we describe it as running a golf cart into a Great Pyramid," said Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist and mission team leader at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, which is helping to manage the effort.

Unless DART misses — NASA puts the odds of that happening at less than 10% — it will be the end of the road for the spacecraft. If it goes flying past both space rocks, it will encounter them again in a couple of years for a second try.

When will the DART mission impact happen?

The DART mission impact is expected to happen at 7:14 p.m. ET on Monday.

Live coverage from NASA will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the DART mission impact live?

Coverage of the event is being livestreamed on NASA TV, here.

Cameras and telescopes will watch the crash, but it will take days or even weeks to find out if it actually changed its orbit, NASA says.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.