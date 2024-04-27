Menfil Amilcar Lopez Vasquez is wanted by Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

According to police, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 4500 block of Aldine Mail Rt. in Houston. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Menfil Amilcar Lopez Vasquez that occurred from October 2010 to October 2020.

Fugitive Menfil Amilcar Lopez Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, 34 years old, approximately 5’6", 180 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.