Wanted: Man charged with capital murder in Houston shooting of 25-year-old woman

Houston police are searching for a suspect charged in the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old woman last month.

Kwanmaine Boyd, 25, is charged with capital murder. He is accused in the death of Cavanna Smith.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Reid Street just before 7 a.m. October 6.

Officers responded to the scene and found Smith lying in the roadway. Police say she had been shot. She died at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation between a male and a female, and then a gunshot. Police say a black male was then seen fleeing the area in a white, older model Ford or Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck had a black-colored front right quarter panel.

Following further investigation, authorities identified Boyd as a suspect in the case. He was charged on November 9. Boyd remains at large.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts or other information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

