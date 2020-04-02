WANTED: Fugitive suspected of indecency with a child in Houston

article

Authorities need the public’s help to locate a man suspected of indecency with a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are searching for 20-year-old Dimitri Albertiny Alvarez.

According to Crime Stoppers, in April 2019, detectives learned that Alvarez performed an indecent sexual act with a child.

Alvarez is described as a Hispanic male, 20 years old, approximately 5’08” tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The warrant is active as of April 1.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

MORE: Follow the latest local news