A reward is being offered for help tracking down two people who were allegedly part of a criminal organization that kidnapped migrants, beat them on camera, sent the videos to the victims' families, and demanded money for their release.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith, and local authorities held a press conference on Tuesday to ask for the public’s help locating Lorie Lin Flowers, 25, and Santiago Hernandez, Jr., 26.

According to the FBI, they may be in Eagle Pass or Piedras Negras, Mexico, and they have ties to Houston. They may be traveling together. Authorities say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects. Authorities say they both face federal charges of Aiding and Abetting Kidnapping.

According to U.S. Attorney Hamdani, Flowers and Hernandez are just two of the eight people charged in connection with a human smuggling operation that became a kidnapping for ransom in March.

Lori Lin Flowers (left) and Santiago Hernandez Jr. (right) (Photos courtesy of FBI Houston)

Six others were charged and also taken into custody for their role in the deadly smuggling event.

Brian Martinez, 24, and Miguel Gonzalez, 33, were put in custody on July 25 and 26, respectively, on human smuggling charges. Martinez has a detention hearing set for Aug. 3.

Christian Hernandez, 25, is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon on Tuesday.

Zachary Austin Palomo, 28, Alex Anthony Fisher, 26, and Brenda Roxana Serrano Figueroa, 25, have been and will remain in custody on kidnapping charges returned in May.

Court documents allege on March 17 and 18, a migrant smuggling operation resulted in the armed kidnapping of three migrants along I-10 East in Waller County. Three other victims were shot and left at the scene, according to the allegations.

Law enforcement claims the group of suspects held the victims hostage at two Houston area hotels and would request ransom money from their families.

The charges allege the victims were beaten and threatened while held for ransom.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, testimony presented in court says the kidnappers released two of the hostages after their families paid the ransom, and law enforcement conducted an operation to rescue the remaining victim.

During the smuggling, one of the alleged suspects in the operation died.

Warrants remain outstanding for the arrest of Hernandez and Flowers who are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.