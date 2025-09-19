North Harris County: Three juveniles hospitalized after crash on Walters Road, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported on northbound Walters Road by Sablechase Drive. Northbound lanes are closed off at this time. The victims' injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.



Deputies have closed off a roadway in north Harris County after a crash that allegedly sent juveniles to a hospital.

Harris County traffic: Walters Road crash

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Walters Road by Sablechase Drive. Those lanes are closed off at this time.

According to Constable Mark Herman, three juveniles were taken to a hospital after the crash. Officials tell FOX 26 that the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.