Missing 13-year-old last seen at Waller resort

The Brief Officials say 13-year-old Kataleya Hernandez was last seen Wednesday night at Jellystone Park. Hernandez was last wearing an oversized shirt, shorts, and red and white Jordans. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.



Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl who reportedly disappeared from a Waller resort on Wednesday night.

Waller: Teen missing from Jellystone Park

Photo of Kataleya Hernandez (Photos courtesy of the Waller County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Waller County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for 13-year-old Kataleya Hernandez.

Authorities say she was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort. The resort is on Bekta Road, near Highway 290 and FM-362.

Officials say Hernandez is a high-risk asthmatic and she does not have her medication.

The teen is about 130 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized shirt with shorts and white and red Jordans, and she was carrying a pair of blue jeans.

What we don't know:

There is information regarding where she may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone near Jellystone Park is asked to check security footage between 7–8 p.m. Wednesday.

Locals are also asked to go through vehicles, wooded areas, and nearby businesses.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.