Waller Co. Sheriff's Office investigating allegations of misconduct within the City of Prairie View

The Waller County Sheriff's Office has announced they are investigating allegations of misconduct within the City of Prairie View.

While the exact allegation was not released by authorities, officials said they "take all allegations of misconduct very seriously."

The investigation into the misconduct is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date as we learn more from officials.