Harris County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies were called to the 6700 block of W. FM 1960 Road where they found one man shot dead.

According to officials, a resident at an apartment compact was walking through the parking lot when he was approached by two men who were armed and attempted to rob him. The resident said he wrestled a pistol from one of the suspects and shot him. Officials say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities state the other suspect, only described as a Black male, left the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

Officials are working to get surveillance video from the apartments and are interviewing witnesses at the apartment.

The apartment resident was taken in to give a formal statement.

Gonzalez says the alleged shooter may be detained.