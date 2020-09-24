Voter registration drives happening in the Houston area
HOUSTON - The final day to register to vote in Texas for the 2020 General Election is Monday, October 5.
If you are planning to vote, you can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm your voter registration status.
If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.
To make it easier and faster for people to register to vote several organizations are hosting voter registration drives.
Below is a list of drives happening across the Houston area:
Advertisement
The League of Women Voters has the following 20 locations operating Friday, September 25
290 Store
10903 NW Fwy
Houston, TX 77092
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Aldine Branch Library
11331 Airline Drive
Houston, TX 77037
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Bellaire City Hall
7008 S Rice Ave.
Bellaire, TX 77401
5 p.m. -- 8 p.m.
Champions
4415 FM 1960 Rd W.
Houston, TX 77068
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Denver Harbor Park
6402 Market St.
Houston, TX 77020
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Gessner – Outlet Store
8225 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77036
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
High Meadows Library HCPL
4500 Aldine Mail Rte Rd
Houston, TX 77039
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Katy Ranch
24413 Katy Fwy
Katy, TX 77494
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
LeRoy Crump Stadium
12321 High Star Dr.
Houston, TX 77072
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Long Point – Outlet Store
7960 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77055
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Mason Park
541 South 75th Street
Houston, TX 77023
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Moody Park
3725 Fulton
Houston, TX 77009
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Sabo Outlet Store
10998-A Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Saint Arnold Brewery
2000 Lyons Avenue
Houston, TX 77020
10 a.m. -- 9 p.m.
Shepard - Acres Homes Library
8501 W. Montgomery Road
Houston, TX 77088
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Community Center
3502 Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77051
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m
Tidwell Park
9500 Spaulding
Houston, TX 77016
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Westbury Baptist Church
10425 Hillcroft St.
Houston, TX 77096
7 a.m. -- 8 p.m.
Westbury United Methodist Church
5200 Willowbend Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3826 Wheeler Ave
Houston, TX 77004
7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
RELATED: Am I registered to vote in Texas? Deadline to register is October 5
Houston Rockets
Toyota Center
1510 Polk St.
Houston, TX 77002
Fri, September 25
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
All that are interested can also text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm their voter registration status.
The Gite Gallery
2024 Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77004
Fri, September 25
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Montrose Center Drive-Thru
401 Branard St.
Houston, TX 77006
Saturday, September 26
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2000 Lyons Avenue
Houston, TX 77020
Sat, September 26 and October 3
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.