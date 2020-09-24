Voter registration drives happening in the Houston area

article

The final day to register to vote in Texas for the 2020 General Election is Monday, October 5.

If you are planning to vote, you can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm your voter registration status.

If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

To make it easier and faster for people to register to vote several organizations are hosting voter registration drives.

Below is a list of drives happening across the Houston area:

Advertisement

The League of Women Voters has the following 20 locations operating Friday, September 25

290 Store

10903 NW Fwy

Houston, TX 77092

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Aldine Branch Library

11331 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77037

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Bellaire City Hall

7008 S Rice Ave.

Bellaire, TX 77401

5 p.m. -- 8 p.m.

Champions

4415 FM 1960 Rd W.

Houston, TX 77068

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Denver Harbor Park

6402 Market St.

Houston, TX 77020

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Gessner – Outlet Store

8225 S Gessner Rd

Houston, TX 77036

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

High Meadows Library HCPL

4500 Aldine Mail Rte Rd

Houston, TX 77039

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Katy Ranch

24413 Katy Fwy

Katy, TX 77494

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

LeRoy Crump Stadium

12321 High Star Dr.

Houston, TX 77072

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Long Point – Outlet Store

7960 Long Point Rd

Houston, TX 77055

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Mason Park

541 South 75th Street

Houston, TX 77023

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Moody Park

3725 Fulton

Houston, TX 77009

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Sabo Outlet Store

10998-A Fuqua St

Houston, TX 77089

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Saint Arnold Brewery

2000 Lyons Avenue

Houston, TX 77020

10 a.m. -- 9 p.m.

Shepard - Acres Homes Library

8501 W. Montgomery Road

Houston, TX 77088

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Community Center

3502 Bellfort Ave

Houston, TX 77051

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m

Tidwell Park

9500 Spaulding

Houston, TX 77016

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Westbury Baptist Church

10425 Hillcroft St.

Houston, TX 77096

7 a.m. -- 8 p.m.

Westbury United Methodist Church

5200 Willowbend Blvd

Houston, TX 77096

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

3826 Wheeler Ave

Houston, TX 77004

7 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

RELATED: Am I registered to vote in Texas? Deadline to register is October 5

Houston Rockets

Toyota Center

1510 Polk St.

Houston, TX 77002

Fri, September 25

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All that are interested can also text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm their voter registration status.

The Gite Gallery

2024 Alabama Street

Houston, TX 77004

Fri, September 25

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Montrose Center Drive-Thru

401 Branard St.

Houston, TX 77006

Saturday, September 26

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2000 Lyons Avenue

Houston, TX 77020

Sat, September 26 and October 3

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2020 ELECTION