Am I registered to vote in Texas? Deadline to register is October 5

Are you planning on voting in the upcoming election? Did you make sure you are registered to vote? The deadline to register to vote in this year’s presidential election is quickly approaching.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is Monday, October 5.

Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status. If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

You can also click here to request a printed application be mailed to you. You can then contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process. Click here to find the contact information for your local voter registrar.

How do I know I am eligible to vote?

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For additional information on voting in Texas, click here.