Voted Best of the Best French Restaurant, Artisans brings French cuisine menu to Houston Restaurant Weeks

Located at 5745 Westheimer, just outside the Loop (between Chimney Rock and Fountainview), Artisans is serving up choices for a $55 3-course dinner and a $25 2-course lunch (with the option of adding a 3rd course dessert for an additional $5.00.)

The deliciously French restaurant is open 7 days a week

Monday through Friday: Lunch 11am to 3:00pm

Sunday: Brunch 11:00am to 3:00pm

Monday-Tuesday – Sunday Dinner 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Wednesday through Saturday: Dinner 5:00pm to 10:00p

Social Hour: Monday through Friday: 4:00pm to 6:30pm

Dress Code: Business casual. No shorts, flip-flops or baseball caps.

Valet: Complimentary for lunch. Dinner $8

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank- The Houston Food Bank which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.