Voted Best of the Best French Restaurant, Artisans brings French cuisine menu to Houston Restaurant Weeks
HOUSTON - Located at 5745 Westheimer, just outside the Loop (between Chimney Rock and Fountainview), Artisans is serving up choices for a $55 3-course dinner and a $25 2-course lunch (with the option of adding a 3rd course dessert for an additional $5.00.)
Lunch First Course
The deliciously French restaurant is open 7 days a week
Monday through Friday: Lunch 11am to 3:00pm
Sunday: Brunch 11:00am to 3:00pm
Monday-Tuesday – Sunday Dinner 5:00pm to 9:00pm
Wednesday through Saturday: Dinner 5:00pm to 10:00p
Social Hour: Monday through Friday: 4:00pm to 6:30pm
Dress Code: Business casual. No shorts, flip-flops or baseball caps.
Valet: Complimentary for lunch. Dinner $8
There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.
To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here
Watch more Foodies & Friends here
For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank- The Houston Food Bank which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.