Virtual tip jar set up to support Houston area service workers

Across the nation bars and taverns have been closed, restaurants limited to take-out, drive-thru, and curbside service. according to the National Restaurant Association, the industry employs more than 15 million trained and skilled employees. The majority of those individuals rely on tips for their income.

A virtual tip jar has been set up in Houston and more than 500 servers and bartenders have signed up for help. It's a list of Houston service industry workers and their Venmo or PayPal accounts. This provides a way for people to continue to support the staff of favorite bars, restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, and clubs during these uncertain times.

LINK TO THE LIST OF INDIVIDUALS WHO NEED HELP: bit.ly/HoustonTipJarList

The list is organized alphabetically by the establishment and will be updated every day at noon.

Service industry people can sign up here to be added to the list