Vigil held for 2 young men shot, killed in North Houston by 'shooter with an AK-47'

Family members and friends held a vigil Friday evening at the intersection of Aldine Westfield and Parker Road to honor the lives of Jeremiah Ponce and Thomas Alvarado.

"We lost our only baby brother, and we can never get him back," said Valerie Alvarado, Thomas’s sister.

Ponce and Alvarado were shot and killed at the intersection Wednesday night in North Houston. Ponce was 20 and Alvarado was 26. Family members say the two were close friends and lived in the same neighborhood.

"They were my babies," said Lina Alvarado, Thomas’ mother. "They did not deserve to die like they did. I want justice."

New surveillance video shared with FOX 26 shows the moment the shooting took place along Aldine Westfield and Parker Road. Family members say Alvarado was hit by gunfire while in the passenger seat of a white car. Ponce, the driver, can be seen on camera getting out of the car and possibly checking on Alvarado. Then, Ponce was shot too. Witnesses told authorities the shooter used an AK-47 and got away in a black pickup truck.

"We don’t want no one to forget Tomas Alvarado," said Alvarado’s brother Joe. "He was loved by many. He cared so much. He helped anyone out without hesitation."

Houston police are looking for as many as four people responsible for the shootings. Family members say they’re not sure if Alvarado and Thomas knew the people in the black truck. However, authorities believe there could have been an altercation between the groups prior to the shooting.

"We don’t know that yet," said Joe Alvarado. "From what we’re hearing, they had a confrontation prior to that. [However], we don’t know the facts yet."

If you have any information about this shooting or believe you know who is responsible, you’re urged to contact police.

"I want them behind bars," said Lina Alvarado. "Hopefully, people will help us get them soon. Get whoever was with them. All who did this crime, get them."