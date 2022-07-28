2 dead after gunman opens fire from pickup truck in north Houston, police say

article

Two people were shot to death in north Houston when someone reportedly opened fire with an AK-47 from the bed of a pickup truck, police say

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Aldine Westfield Road and Parker Road.

Two males were found shot outside a white car on the passenger’s side. They both died at the scene.

Police believe a group of four other males in a black pickup truck had gotten into an argument with the two males in the white car at a different location and caught up to them near the shooting scene.

A witness told police that a male in the bed of the black pickup truck had an AK-47 and opened fire on the white car. Police say the two males in the white car — the driver and the passenger — both got out of the car at some point during the shooting. They were both shot.

According to police, a gun was found inside the white car and another was outside the car, but it’s unclear if either of the two males returned gunfire.

The black pickup truck was last seen fleeing westbound on Aldine Westfield Road.

Police say they are speaking with some witnesses. A nearby store may have captured video of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.