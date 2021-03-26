Vigil held for Pasadena woman who was found murdered in her home

A balloon release and vigil were held Friday for 70-year-old Patrice Ward, who was authorities said was ruthlessly killed in her home in Pasadena.

Close friend, Maria Matties, told FOX 26 that family informed them as to what happened.

"She had explained to the pastor there that she had been brutally murdered, I guess in her sleep, in her bed," said Matties.

Patrice’s sisters and cousin flew into Pasadena from Florida and New York to thank everyone for their support.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Pasadena police telling FOX 26, 35-year-old Gilbert Viera remains in custody on assault and home invasion charges for beating up a couple less than mile away.

Advertisement

Matties told FOX26, Ward was only weeks way from moving out after a scary moment a few months ago. She told her friends she heard strong banging on her door. When she went down to answer, no one was there.

"She had just bought a house in Dickinson, she was moving out of that neighborhood," said Matties. "She was realizing it was not as safe as it used to be, and she wanted to be closer to church."

Pasadena police strongly believe the assault of the couple is connected to the death of Ward.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

After finding a handgun at the assaulted couple's home that was left behind, by who they believe to be Viera, the gun was later determined to be one of the two handguns stolen from Ward.

Detectives said the DA’s office has not accepted the homicide charges against Viera yet. But he is the person of interest in the death of Patrice Ward.

