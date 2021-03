article

Hearts broken in Pasadena after investigators say 70-year-old Patrice Ward was found murdered.



Investigators say Ward's housekeeper found her body Tuesday morning inside her house on Willow Oaks Circle.

Some items from the house were missing.



No one is in custody yet.

