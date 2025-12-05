Harris County constable raises alarm after three allegedly pose as company employees in Crosby neighborhood

The Brief Three males allegedly went to multiple Crosby homes claiming to be with a water company. According to authorities, the company confirmed they didn't have employees going door to door. Constable Eagleton advises residents not to allow alleged employees in their home without proper identification.



The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable is sending safety reminders after reports of people pretending to be company employees knocking on Crosby residents' doors.

Crosby: Fake water company employees

What we know:

Constable Sherman Eagleton posted on social media about the reports.

Deputies were called to Heather Gate Lane, near FM 2100 and Indian Shores Road. There were allegedly multiple reports of three males going to multiple homes claiming they were with a water company and/or a water filtration company.

Authorities say the three had no company uniform or identification. They are described as Black males driving a white Audi sedan and a silver or gray Toyota SUV.

According to Constable Eagleton, the water company in question confirmed with deputies that they did not have employees going door-to-door in the area.

What we don't know:

No other suspect description is available.

Holiday safety

What you can do:

Constable Eagleton is reminding residents to stay alert as thefts and burglaries tend to increase during the holiday season.

Keep your doors locked

Don't leave packages in vehicles

Don't allow alleged employees into your home without proper identification.

Precinct 3 residents can call dispatch at all times at 713-274-2500.