Authorities need your help finding a man caught on camera trying to attack a woman while she was walking her dog in west Houston.

Video shared by the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division shows the unidentified woman walking with her dog a little after 5:45 a.m. on January 27 in the 6300 block of Del Monte St.

That's when an unidentified man is seen approaching her, but the camera is unable to show exactly what happens, but the woman is heard screaming for help.

Police say the unidentified man pointed a gun at her, trying to rob her and grab the leash to her dog while she shouted for him to get away.

The man is then seen running away without taking anything from the victim.

Authorities say the suspected robber is still at large and has been described as a Black man, standing at about 5'6 wearing a dark hoodie and a mask.

If you have any information on this incident that could help lead to an arrest and earn you a cash reward of up to $5,000, officials are urging you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.