VIDEO: Small plane's wing clips side of billboard, crashes into ground

article

A small plane crashed in Chambers County Saturday, leading to road closures while crews worked to clean the scene.

RELATED: At least one person dead following plane crash in Pearland, officials say

Video provided by the Sheriff's Office shows the small plane clipping its wings on the side of a billboard before diving into the pavement. It happened around 124 and Broadway in Winnie, where the roadways were cleared while officials worked to clean up the scene.

(Photo: Screenshot from video by Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office)

Fortunately, no one was injured, but much of the equipment was damaged.

MORE: Military training jet crashes in Lake Worth

Advertisement

The roads have since reopened. No other information was available.