At least one person dead following plane crash in Pearland, officials say

article

A passenger on board a plane has died Saturday afternoon after authorities confirmed it crashed in Pearland.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened around 3 p.m. when authorities were called for a plane crash at Pearland Regional Airport.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) a single-engine plane PZL-104 Wilga crashed with two people on board.

Sadly, one of the passengers passed away but the other's condition is unknown, as of this writing.

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said it will continue the investigation.

No other information was available, as of this writing but FOX 26 will continue to monitor and update this story as it develops.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP