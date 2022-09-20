Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought

Video shows a man coming to the aid of a woman during a robbery outside of a Houston check cashing business, police say.

The suspect got away, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 as a woman was leaving the business in the 6500 block of Airline Drive and walking toward her pickup truck.

**NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE** Mobile users, click here to see the video.

The woman told police that she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. Authorities say the suspect took her keys and got into the truck.

A man who witnessed the incident then ran to the woman’s aid and tried to pull the suspect out of the truck, police say. The video shared by police shows the two men struggle.

At one point, police say, the man who confronted the suspect was hit in the head by the suspect’s gun.

The suspect sped out of the parking lot, authorities say.

As of Monday, the woman’s 2011 GMC Sierra truck had not been recovered. Police say the last four digits of the vehicle’s VIN are 0351.

The suspect was described only as a white male wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

