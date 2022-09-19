Body worn camera video released following deadly August shooting in Splendora

article

The Houston Police Department has released officer body worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Splendora back on August 23.

According to Executive Chief Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred on at the Shell gas station, located on the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 59.

Slinkard said the whole incident was believed to have begun the day prior as a potential domestic violence incident where an ex-boyfriend held an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. The ex-girlfriend was able to separate from him the same day.

The incident continued into Tuesday where the ex-boyfriend, 52, tried to make contact with the ex-girlfriend again, but she refused, officials said.

That's when, according to Slinkard, the suspect, who is an African American male, went to the ex-girlfriend's place of business in the 400 block of Benmar Drivein Houston, and kidnapped one of the ex-girlfriend's co-workers at gunpoint in an effort to get in contact with the ex-girlfriend.

The suspect later made contact with the ex-girlfriend saying he had one of her co-workers and she was being held hostage.

Slinkard said they believe the ex-girlfriend convinced the ex-boyfriend to stop and let her go to the bathroom, and he agreed.

After they exited the inside of the store, the ex-girlfriend was sitting in the driver's side of the vehicle, while the suspect was sitting in the passenger side, officers blocked the suspect vehicle from leaving the area.

SWAT officers, who were arriving at the scene, were giving verbal commands to get the ex-girlfriend out of the vehicle safely, Slinkard said.

As that was occurring, officers who were watching the suspect, saw he was reaching for what they believe was a weapon. That's when, Slinkard said, four officers, one Houston Police Department Sergeant and three Houston Police Officers, fired their weapons at the suspect when he ignored verbal commands.

Officials stated the suspect was rendered first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident were uninjured and later identified as Sergeant S. Duvall and Officers D. Inocencio, J. Luna, and A. Lopez, with the North Belt Division and were sworn in on March 2009, July 2018, May 2017, and March 2017, respectively.

Officials said the ex-girlfriend was unharmed in the incident. No other injuries, other than the suspect, were reported.