article

Houston Police need your help finding two men responsible for the aggravated robbery of a homeless man.

The robbery happened on June 5 around 11:30 p.m. in front of a convenience store at the 9200 block of Scott, police say.

According to the victim, two men approached his vehicle, waking him from sleep.

STAY INFORMED: DOWNLOAD THE FOX26 APP

In response, he stepped out to question their intentions.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a firearm at him, demanding money. The victim, who stated he was homeless and had no money, told the suspects about his situation.

Despite his plea, authorities say the suspects repeatedly punched him in the face and fled the scene on foot.

One of the two suspects is described as a Black man, between 17 and 23 years old, from 5'10" to 6'1" tall, and weighing around 160 to 180 pounds at the time of the robbery.

SUGGESTED: Harris County game room shooting: Security guard killed in struggle with robbery suspect, HCSO says

The other suspect is described as a Black male aged between 17 and 23, with a similar height and weight to the first suspect. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and orange pants.

SUGGESTED: Missing Houston man: Raymond Glenn Clark last seen on Tidwell

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.