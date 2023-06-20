Authorities in Houston are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen for days.

According to the missing person flyer, Raymond Glenn Clark, 47, was last seen in the 5000 block of Tidwell Road around 3:11 p.m. June 5.

Raymond Glenn Clark (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The flyer indicates that he may have had contact with someone on June 12, but no further details were provided.

Glenn is 6’3" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of his clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.