VIDEO: 2 men on the run after robbing victim of Rolex watch in front of Houston hotel

Officials need your help identifying two men suspected of robbing another man at gunpoint at an uptown Houston hotel.

Footage provided by the Houston Police Department shows a man standing by the doors of the hotel when an SUV pulled up and two armed men approached him. One of the men had a rifle, while the other was holding a handgun.

Investigators say the suspects demanded the victim’s Rolex watch and his backpack before driving away.

Police described both suspects as Black men but the one wielding a handgun has a slim build and was seen on camera with a white T-shirt, black du-rag, dark pants and a handgun. The other, holding a semi-automatic rifle, was described as having a heavy build, white-t-shirt with a black du-rag and dark pants.

If you have any information that can help lead to their arrest, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Your help could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

