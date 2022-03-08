Venezuelan government frees at least 1 of the 'Citgo 6' from jail

article

The Venezuelan government has freed at least one jailed American as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America.

That is according to a nongovernmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions and another person familiar with the matter.

The release Tuesday night of Gustavo Cardenas, one of six oil executives jailed for more than four years, followed a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, including the top White House official on Latin America and the State Department's top hostage negotiator.

