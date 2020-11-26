Venezuela judge convicts 'Citgo 6' executives, orders prison

article

A Venezuelan judge has found six American oil executives guilty of corruption charges and immediately sentenced them to prison.

The judge's ruling Thursday came with sentences of more than eight years for each.

RELATED: Citgo executives detained in Venezuela freed then thrown back in jail

The so-called 'Citgo 6' had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and arrested.

RELATED: Families of Citgo 6 plead for justice in Venezuela

They are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.