Venezuela earthquake: How you can help those in need

Following the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela this week, the need for support is growing in the region.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help, here is a list of just some of the locations accepting donations for those in need:

Katy community holds donation drive

What we know:

The community in Katy has come together to help those impacted by this week's deadly earthquakes in Venezuela. On Friday, Los Andes Foods Market along Greenhouse and Morton Road held a donation drive collecting essentials including medical supplies, non-perishable foods, clothing, diapers, and shoes.

"This is devastating about the situation in Venezuela. The only way we can get through this is by helping each other, so the turnout has been extraordinary," said volunteer Cristina Perez.

Organizers say the response has been incredible. Organizers plan to hold another donation drive on Saturday at the same location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. They are also requesting more volunteers to lend a helping hand during Saturday's donation drive.