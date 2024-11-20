METRORail collides with vehicle near Medical Center, 2 injured
HOUSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital after a train crash near the Medical Center on Wednesday.
According to a METRO official, a vehicle was driving northbound on a southbound road along Fannin at Wichita Street around 10 a.m.
The vehicle turned in front of the rail, causing a crash. The train appeared to have derailed and came off the tracks.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle and one person on the train were hospitalized with minor non-life-threatening injuries.