‘They should’ve done more’: Body cam video, report released on Uvalde school shooting response

An official report from the committee in charge of investigating the Uvalde school massacre was released on Sunday, along with body cam footage showing the moments officers arrived at the school.

The report from the Texas House investigative committee highlights grave mistakes made by law enforcement agencies that responded to Robb Elementary School on May 24.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

"That day several officers in the hallway, in that building, knew or should've known there was dying in that classroom, and they should've done more," said State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the special committee.

The report reveals that almost 400 law enforcement officials responded to the mass shooting, but that critical systemic failures created chaos and misinformation on the scene.

RELATED: ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

The gunman was able to remain in a class full of children and teachers for 77-minutes, killing 19 students and 2 teachers.

The report was compiled after weeks of interviewing witnesses and officers.

"We reviewed crime scene photos, audio, and video from the incident, 911 calls," Rep. Burrows explained.

The committee says it's clear not every officer on the scene fully understood what was happening inside the school, and that they didn't find any malice or ill-intent other than that of the shooter.

However, they criticized federal, state, and local law enforcement equally for "egregious poor decision-making".

The report also pointed out mistakes by several other entities, including the Uvalde school system.

"With hindsight, we can say that Robb elementary was not adequately prepared for the risk of a school shooter," said Burrows.

MORE: Acting Uvalde police chief placed on administrative leave following release of Texas House report

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin released a statement Sunday announcing that the lieutenant who was acting chief of police the day of the deadly shooting has been placed on administrative leave

There are numerous active investigations into this shooting and the actions of law enforcement, one of them is being led by the Justice Department.