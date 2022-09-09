Uvalde Memorial Park shooting: 4 in custody following suspected gang-related shooting
UVALDE, Texas - A shooting that left two juveniles wounded in Uvalde is being described as a suspected gang-related crime.
The shooting happened Thursday night at the Uvalde Memorial Park, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
Four people are in custody.
Governor Greg Abbott ordered more DPS officers to patrol the area.
The shooting comes nearly four months after the massacre at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.