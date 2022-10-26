UTHealth doctor speaks about national increases in the cases of RSV

Healthcare professionals nationwide are preparing for an anticipated busy few months as we continue to go into fall and with winter around the corner.

Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth says they’re already seeing high numbers of RSV and Flu cases, along with keeping an eye on the new COVID variant overseas.

"We are seeing a national increases in the cases of RSV, and we’re just beginning fall," said Ostrosky. "RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, this is a virus that primarily effects kids and the younger."

"It is particularly deadly for premature neonates, also for babies, and very dangerous for other kids who have asthma and other chronic respiratory issues," says the doctor.

Dr. Ostrosky says Texas is already seeing levels of flu cases that we normally see in the middle of December or January.

For concerned parents and caregivers, the symptoms to look out for with RSV include high fever, hard time breathing, and consistent croupy cough.

"Currently there is no vaccine for it, they are developing a few. It’s an antibody that can be given to premature babies," says Ostrosky. "Unfortunately there is no treatment either, it’s just symptomatic treatment."

With the unprecedented early surge in RSV, officials have coined a new term attributing the relatively quiet past two years of cases to the use of masks. They’re calling this the "immunity gap."

"We were used to having low flu and RSV season, because everyone was masked and that helped a lot. Now the masks are completely off, people are out and about," says Ostrosky, "There’s a lot of congregation and disregard for staying home when you’re sick."