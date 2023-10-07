USPS will be closed for Columbus Day, no mail will be delivered

On Monday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed in observance of Columbus Day, a federal holiday.

According to USPS, there will be no residential or business mail deliveries on Oct. 9, and will resume services on Oct. 10.

While regular mail services will be suspended, Priority Mail Express, a service available 365 days a year, will continue as scheduled and be delivered on Monday.

For those in need of postage stamps, they can be bought at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

United States Postal Service mail box is seen in Westford, United States on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you're looking for 24/7 access to postal products and services can visit the USPS website for a range of services, including ZIP Code lookup, package tracking, stamp purchases, mail holding, online postage printing, change of address submissions, scheduling package pickups, and locating USPS facilities, including self-service kiosks.