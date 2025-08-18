USPIS offers up to $100,000 reward for Houston mail thieves

The Brief USPIS offers rewards for suspects in mail thefts between Harris and Montgomery Co. Residents at one apartment complex in SW Houston share concern after mail was stolen on July 19th. FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst shares tips on what to do if your identity is stolen post mail theft



Mail theft continues to be a problem in our area and the United States Postal Inspection Service is offering rewards to catch the thieves.

What we know:

In Montgomery and Harris counties, the USPIS says they’re offering $100K for information leading to the arrest of Dorian Battist, who they say is responsible for stealing mail and engaging in organized crime.

However, there is another $100,000 dollar reward for info about 2 people wanted for a July 19th mail theft in southwest Houston at the Royal Oaks Apartments.

"It’s very concerning, like as far as people taking information such a social security cards, you can access that and people will steal anything, money they can steal your identity, so it’s truly a red flag," said James Lewis, a resident.

Caught on camera, the USPIS is looking for a white/hispanic male seen breaking into multiple mailboxes with what appears to be a master key just before 7 in the morning, July 19th.

The video shows the guy turning the key multiple times before opening the mail boxes. UPIS also put out a poster with pictures of the man and a white female. They say the thieves both struck the same day.

What they're saying:

Neighbors share concern about stolen mail

We spoke with a neighbor who said he’s now worried about his personal information.

It’s a lot of people in these apartments, and they can steal every single thing, like you can wake up, and your bank account will be emptied out," Lewis said." I heard one report, I heard someone talking about it in the office. I ignored it. I haven’t experienced anything; I just moved here,"

A second resident, Stacy Martin, said she sends her mail to a relative's home.

"When I walk up to the mailbox, sometimes it’s not just one mailbox that’s left open," Martin said." I know for sure I get my mail at my grandfather’s house. Any important documents, whatever if it’s coming from the food stamp office or something, I send it to my grandfather’s house. I even let them know, hey, this is my residential address and this is my mailing address."

Martin said she will do what she has to do to get her mail.

"I’ve just been going along with it. If I have to go somewhere else just to ensure I get my mail, especially important paperwork, then I do," Martin said.

Why you should care:

FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst offers advice on protecting your identity should your mail be stolen.

"The easiest thing to do is the most expensive thing to do is to get a P.O box. That’s the safest way to get your mail now," said Chris Tritico, Fox 26, senior legal analyst. When you get mail stolen, and you are concerned about identity theft, there are several steps you should take is first make an immediate report to the Harris, CO. Sheriff’s Department so that you have a report on file of identity theft and get a case number that you can provide to all of your creditors."

Tritico adds that you want to notify creditors as well, and give them the case number of the police report you filed.

"Lastly, each of the 3 credit reporting agencies by federal law have to provide you with a free credit report each year once a year, so each quarter you should be getting a free report from each of the 3 reporting agencies and that way, you can monitor your credit all year long." Tritico said.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, please contact the Houston Division of the Postal Inspection Service at (713) 238-4499. All information will be kept strictly confidential.