USA vs Türkiye: Houston watch parties for FIFA World Cup; where to stream
HOUSTON - Team USA will play their third match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday against Türkiye.
The match will be played at 9 p.m. CT at Los Angeles Stadium.
Fans who want to gather to watch the game with other fans around Houston can check out our list of various places hosting watch parties.
Houston FIFA World Cup watch parties
FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston
- When: 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: East Downtown, adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium.
- Cost: Free admission (no ticket or registration required)
- Click here for more information.
Post Oak Ice House
- When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Post Oak Ice House, 5610 Richmond Avenue
- Cost: Free
- Click here for more information.
The Red Lion Houston
- When: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Red Lion, 2316 S. Shepherd Drive
- Cost: Free
- Click here for more information.
Social Beer Garden HTX
- When: 8 p.m. to midnight
- Where: Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto Street
- Cost: Free (can reserve a table, optional)
- Click here for more information.
How to watch on TV, stream for free
The match will be broadcast on FOX.
You can also stream USA vs. Türkiye live and free on Tubi tonight. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. CT. You must be signed in to watch.
Another free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.
Paid options include:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports 1
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- FOX Sports app
- Hulu+ LiveTV
- Peacock (Spanish-language)
The Source: The information in this article comes from the event organizers' websites and FOX LOCAL.