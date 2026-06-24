USA vs Türkiye: Houston watch parties for FIFA World Cup; where to stream

The Brief Team USA plays in their third match against Türkiye after advancing into the Round of 32. The match begins at 9 p.m. CT. We have a list of watch parties in Houston and ways to watch at home.



Team USA will play their third match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday against Türkiye.

The match will be played at 9 p.m. CT at Los Angeles Stadium.

Fans who want to gather to watch the game with other fans around Houston can check out our list of various places hosting watch parties.

Houston FIFA World Cup watch parties

FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston

When: 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: East Downtown, adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium.

Cost: Free admission (no ticket or registration required)

Click here for more information.

Post Oak Ice House

When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Post Oak Ice House, 5610 Richmond Avenue

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

The Red Lion Houston

When: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Red Lion, 2316 S. Shepherd Drive

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Social Beer Garden HTX

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto Street

Cost: Free (can reserve a table, optional)

Click here for more information.

How to watch on TV, stream for free

The match will be broadcast on FOX.

You can also stream USA vs. Türkiye live and free on Tubi tonight. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. CT. You must be signed in to watch.

Another free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Paid options include: