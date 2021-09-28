US Marshals searching for missing inmate

article

U.S. Marshals are searching for a missing inmate.



Authorities are searching for Pedro Castillo Hernandez, 29.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Hernandez is described as being 5’8" tall and 150 pounds.



We’re told he was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt over a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He has no visible scars but he does have a wrist tattoo.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Authorities said they searched near Ellington Field but are also searching other areas as well.



If you have seen this man or have any information, contact police.



