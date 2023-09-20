US Marshals operation arrests more than 4,000 fugitives, more than 300 were in Houston

The U.S. Marshals Service has successfully arrested 4,455 violent fugitives in a nationwide operation during the latest phase of its high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative

Operation North Star III (ONS III) focused on apprehending violent offenders in 20 cities and resulted in 2,818 warrants being issued, ranging from offenses such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

In the three-month effort, investigators say they seized 555 firearms, more than $1 million, and 85 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Houston was one of the cities where the operation took place.

In the Houston area, ONS III was able to arrest 310 wanted fugitives with 399 felony warrants cleared, including 32 for murder, and seize 17 firearms and 6.4 kilograms of narcotics, officials say.

According to U.S. Marshals, more than 6,700 wanted fugitives have been arrested as part of ONS III, 900 of whom were charged with homicide. More than 900 weapons associated with violent crime were also seized.