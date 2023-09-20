A man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a northeast Houston home, police say.

Four children were in the house at the time but were not hurt, authorities say.

The incident began shortly after midnight Wednesday morning in the 5600 block of Nielan Street.

Police say patrol officers initially responded to an assault call that turned out to be a domestic violence situation and found that a woman had made it out of the house.

According to police, a man was in the house, along with his four children, and he refused to come out.

At one point, officers thought he had gone out the back door, so they looked through the windows and saw a shotgun on the bed and the man moving around, police say.

SWAT responded to the scene. Authorities say they were able to speak with the man and got him to surrender peacefully.

Police say the man never made any treats to the children, and the mother didn’t think he would hurt them. No injuries were reported to the children.

Police say the woman was treated and reunited with the children.

The man is facing a Class A family violence charge, and other charges could be pending, police say.