Family members identify body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou as 27-year-old mother; now hoping for answers

Family members are now identifying the body found Friday in Buffalo Bayou as 27-year-old Christian Collida, a mother of two young kids.

"I want everybody to know, even though her body was found the way it was, her life mattered," said Collida’s sister Starla Trojanowski. "Her life matters."

Trojanowski says her sister had been living in an apartment near downtown Houston with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. The two sisters talked on the phone last Tuesday afternoon. Just three days later, someone walking along Buffalo Bayou found Collida’s body badly decomposed in the water.

"She was a beautiful girl," said Trojanowski. "She loved her babies. She loved being a mom."

At the time of the disturbing discovery last Friday afternoon, authorities at the scene were unable to identify the remains, including the body’s race, sex, or age.

"I absolutely think there was foul play," said Trojanowski. "I don’t know if she got in the wrong car, we don’t know. She was discarded like trash and that’s unacceptable."

Buffalo Bayou is one of the most popular parks for runners and cyclists in Houston, typically a place most people feel safe. Collida’s body was located in the water along the Bayou’s walking path, not too far west of Sabine Street.

"Not sure if it has to do with foul play, but it would be nice to see a better police presence in the area," said Joe Skelton.

Police on Friday said, they’ll have to wait for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. So far, an investigation is ongoing.

Right now, Trojanowski is urging for people near Buffalo Bayou Park to check their home or business surveillance video for possible clues relating to her sister’s death. In addition, she wants anyone that thinks they saw her sister last week to contact authorities.

"Her kids deserve to know something," said Trojanowki. "We need answers, and I don’t feel like there’s any interest in it. We need a timeline."