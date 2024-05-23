US Department of Housing offers federal aid to Texans after severe weather

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has launched federal disaster assistance for Texas in response to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26, 2024. This help aims to support state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected regions.

Following President Biden's major disaster declaration for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties, HUD has outlined the following actions to be taking place:

1. Foreclosure Moratorium and Extensions:

HUD has instituted a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and mortgages to Native American borrowers guaranteed under the Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee program.

A 90-day extension is automatically granted for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.

Homeowners should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Conventional mortgage holders might also qualify for additional relief. For more details, call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 or visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.

2. Mortgage Insurance for Reconstruction:

The Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims whose homes need reconstruction or complete replacement. Eligible borrowers could receive 100 percent financing, including closing costs.

3. Mortgage and Home Rehabilitation Insurance:

The Section 203(k) loan program allows individuals to finance the purchase or refinance of a house and its repairs through a single mortgage. This program also supports the rehabilitation of existing homes.

4. Housing Information Sharing:

HUD will collaborate with FEMA and the State to share information on available housing units in impacted counties, including those managed by Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. Subject matter experts will also provide information on HUD programs and providers.

5. Flexibility for Community Planning and Development Grantees:

Recipients of various HUD programs, including CDBG, HOPWA, CoC, ESG, HOME, and HTF, can apply for administrative flexibility to respond to natural disasters. Contact your local Community Planning and Development Program Office for more information.

6. Flexibility for Public Housing Agencies:

Public Housing Agencies can request waivers and flexibilities for disaster relief and recovery. For detailed application information, refer to the Federal Register Disaster Relief Notice guidance and PIH Notice 2021-34.

7. Flexibility for Tribes:

Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities can apply for regulatory waivers. For more information, contact your local Office of Native American Programs or email Codetalk@hud.gov

8. Housing Counseling Assistance:

HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are ready to help those impacted by natural disasters. They can assist in determining assistance needs and available resources. Find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency online or call (800) 569-4287.

9. Addressing Housing Discrimination:

HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity is available to help those who believe they have experienced housing discrimination. File a complaint by calling 1-800-669-9777 or visiting HUD’s website. Assistance is available for persons with limited English proficiency and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For comprehensive details on these relief measures and how to apply for assistance, please visit HUD’s official website.